 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts