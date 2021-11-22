This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
