This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
