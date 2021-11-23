This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
