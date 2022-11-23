This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
