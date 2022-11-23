 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

