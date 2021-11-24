 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

