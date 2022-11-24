 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

