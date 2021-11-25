Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.