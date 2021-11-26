Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.