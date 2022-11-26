Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.