Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.