Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

