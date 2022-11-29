For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
