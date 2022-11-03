Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.