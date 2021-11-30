This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
