Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

