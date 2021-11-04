 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

