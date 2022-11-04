Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
