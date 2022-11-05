 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

