Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

