Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

