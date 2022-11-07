 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

