Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

