Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
