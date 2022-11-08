For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
