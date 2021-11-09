Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
