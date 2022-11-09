For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
