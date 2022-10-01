Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…