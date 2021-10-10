Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
