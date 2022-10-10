Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.