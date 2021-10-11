 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

