Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

