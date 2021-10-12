Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.