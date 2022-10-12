For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
