Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.