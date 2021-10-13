Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
