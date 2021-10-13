 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

