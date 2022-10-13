Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 de…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 …
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…