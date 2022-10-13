Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.