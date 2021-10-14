Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
