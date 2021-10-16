Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.