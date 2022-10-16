 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

