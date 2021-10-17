 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

