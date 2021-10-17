For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It loo…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…