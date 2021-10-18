This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
