Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.