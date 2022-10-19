This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…