Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
