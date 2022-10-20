Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature i…
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island will see …
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.