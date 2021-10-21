This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
