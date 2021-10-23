Grand Island's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
