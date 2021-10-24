 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

