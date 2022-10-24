 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts