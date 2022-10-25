 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts