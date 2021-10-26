Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.